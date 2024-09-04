Top Talent Joins Cybersecurity Powerhouse, Blackpoint Cyber, To Elevate Elite Hiring And Fuel Further Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With escalating demand for cybersecurity, Blackpoint is rising to the challenge by investing in leaders who keep community relationships strong-proving that top-tier and service must grow together

DENVER, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber, a leading provider of world-class cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Andy Burner as Chief People Officer and Dan Hill as General Counsel. These key hires reflect Blackpoint Cyber's continued commitment to enhancing its team-focused culture and strengthening its operational framework to ensure quality of service is never sacrificed amidst rapid growth. The expansion of Blackpoint's leadership team comes on the heels of announcing its new office in Denver, Colorado – expanding its footprint with top talent in a buzzing tech hub.



Andy Burner Joins as Chief People Officer

Andy Burner brings over 20 years of experience in people and operational leadership roles, including 14 years leading teams in high-growth technology companies and more than a decade in SaaS environments. His extensive background includes building and scaling HR teams at Chorus NZ, Xero, and other prominent organizations in the US and globally. In his most recent role, Andy led a transformation to a performance-based culture at the market-leading platform Caret Legal

As Blackpoint Cyber's Chief People Officer, Andy will focus on ensuring the company is attracting rockstar talent and will enable a highly aligned and engaged team that can perform at their best every day. "By fostering a world-class employee experience, we not only enhance our product capabilities, but also build a resilient and innovative team that will scale as we grow," said Burner. His broad-based executive experience, which includes COO roles and leading M&A integrations and partnerships, positions him to drive Blackpoint Cyber's growth and continued operational excellence.

Dan Hill Joins as General Counsel

Dan Hill joins Blackpoint Cyber from Hudl, a sports technology company, where he recently served as General Counsel and was instrumental in helping expand the company's customer base globally. Dan's career also includes significant roles at PayPal, eBay, and Sears. His legal expertise spans regulatory compliance, risk management, and intellectual property protection, all of which are critical to Blackpoint Cyber's mission of delivering robust cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

Dan will be instrumental in ensuring that Blackpoint Cyber's practices align with the latest legal and regulatory standards, helping customers avoid potential legal risks and enhancing the security of their data. "Having a strong legal team led by a seasoned General Counsel like Dan signals to our customers that we are deeply committed to ethics, compliance, and protecting their interests," said Blackpoint Cyber's CEO, Jon Murchison.

A Focus on People to Maintain High Quality Growth

These appointments highlight Blackpoint Cyber's commitment to attracting and retaining top talent who can excel and grow in a fast-paced, service-driven environment. "At Blackpoint Cyber, our mission is to provide the best cybersecurity solutions to our customers, and that starts with having the best team in place," said Murchison. "With Andy and Dan on board, we are well-positioned to scale our operations and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers because that is what they expect and deserve."

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber's mission is to provide 24/7, proactive, nation-state-grade cybersecurity to organizations of all sizes around the world. Through a unique combination of advanced proprietary technology and human-powered active-SOC services, Blackpoint empowers IT professionals with the industry's fastest Managed Detection, Response and Remediation (MDR) solution, eliminating cyber threats in real-time, mitigating any potential risks. Founded in 2014 by former Department of Defense security and intelligence experts, Blackpoint is deeply committed to the growth and success of the Managed IT and Security community and believes sophisticated cybersecurity is a necessity and should be accessible to all.

