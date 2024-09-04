Five Persons Deciding Fate Of 13 Crore In Bihar: Prashant Kishor

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 4 (IANS) Jan Suraaj campaign chief Prashant Kishor on Wednesday criticised Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar over misgovernance, saying that five persons of the state are deciding the fate of 13 crore people in Bihar.

“Only five persons in the state government are deciding the fate of 13 crore people of Bihar. This group includes Nitish Kumar and four retired officials who lack constitutional responsibility or direct accountability to the people,” said Jan Suraaj campaign chief.

He also accused the Chief Minister of establishing a“Jungle Raj” of officers in the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing severe criticism for several quarters for the handling of his administration. They have highlighted concerns about the concentration of power and the marginalisation of elected leaders in the decision-making process.

Kishor also accused the Chief Minister of centralising power to such an extent that even public elected representatives - including MPs, MLAs, and MLCs - are being ignored by the administration.

“This concentration of power has led to a situation in which no one is listening to the public and their representatives. During Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, criminals used to loot at night, but under Nitish Kumar's rule, officers are looting in the daytime through their administrative powers,” Kishore said.

He alleged that this“Officer Raj” has led to a significant increase in corruption in Bihar while the bureaucrats are exploiting their authority which goes unchecked.

Prashant Kishor has announced that he will fight the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and also criticised key leaders from various political parties in the state.