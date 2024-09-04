Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
04 SEPTEMBER 2024
Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2024 was 45.9p per share.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
MENAFN04092024004107003653ID1108635059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.