Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

NAV ANNOUNCEMENT

04 SEPTEMBER 2024

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2024 was 45.9p per share.

