Gujarat Cops Help Cyber Fraud Victim Recover Rs 35 Lakh

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 4 (IANS) Gujarat Crime Cell helped a 66-year-old man, who fell prey to a fraudster impersonating a officer, recover Rs 35 lakh.

The fraudster made the man believe that his phone and accounts were linked to anti-national activities and extorted Rs 47.62 lakh from him.

"The scam began when the fraudster posed as a police officer, falsely claiming that the senior citizen's phone and bank accounts were involved in criminal activities like money laundering. The fraudster threatened the victim with arrest unless a large sum of money was paid, resulting in the extortion of Rs 47.62 lakh," police officials shared.

"Upon realising he had been duped, the victim immediately contacted the State Cyber Crime Cell via the 24-hour cybercrime helpline, 1930, and filed a complaint under the AASHVAST project. Acting on this complaint, the bank accounts of the suspects were identified and frozen through the NCRP portal under BNSS Sections 94 and 106. As a result, Rs 35 lakh of the extorted amount was successfully blocked," they said.

The recovery was made possible by a special Refund Unit formed under the instructions of the Additional Director General of Police, CID & Railways, S P Rajkumar, and the Superintendents of Police Dharmendra Sharma and Bharat Tank of the Cyber Crime Cell.

"We urge all citizens to report cybercrimes immediately by contacting the cybercrime helpline at 1930, visiting the website , or approaching the nearest Cybercrime Police Station to ensure prompt action," the officials added.

The blocked funds were returned to the victim following legal procedures. The Ahmedabad City Cybercrime Branch filed the necessary court order, and on July 18, the court issued an order freezing the fraudulent account. After verification and compliance with court orders, the State Cyber Crime Cell processed the refund, and on August 9, Rs 35 lakh were returned to the victim.