PNB Housing Finance And Rotary Club Of Pune NIBM Supports The Indian Army With Advanced Life Support Ambulances

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4 September, 2024: PNB Finance, through its CSR arm Pehel Foundation, has taken a significant step in supporting the nation's bravehearts by providing 7 ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulances to the Northern Command of the Indian Army. In a heartfelt tribute to the relentless services and sacrifices of the nation's soldiers, the Company collaborated with the Rotary Club of Pune NIBM Charitable Trust for a new initiative 'Sanjeevani'. As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, this gesture stands as a reminder of the unyielding spirit of our and the importance of supporting their unwavering commitment to the country.

The Northern Command, operating in the sensitive regions of Jammu & Kashmir, Leh, Ladakh and Siachen, faces immense challenges in managing medical emergencies under extreme and diverse weather conditions. This fleet of state-of-the-art ALS ambulances will enable timely and effective evacuation of wounded soldiers and civilians, ensuring they receive advanced medical care swiftly. PNB Housing Finance remains dedicated to its mission of giving back to the community and supporting those who safeguard the nation.



Mr. Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO of PNB Housing Finance, said,“The nation's soldiers in the Northern Command operate in some of the most challenging terrain, where access to timely medical care is extremely crucial. Our initiative 'Sanjeevani' embodies our deep respect for the Indian Army and the bravehearts who sacrifice their lives for the country. We are proud that together with the Rotary Club of Pune NIBM Charitable Trust, we will be able to help enhance the region's emergency medical facilities and ensure that our brave soldiers and civilians receive the highest level of care.”



Rtn. Ajit Walimbe, Chairman of the Rotary Club of Pune NIBM Charitable Trust added,“It's an honour to collaborate with PNB Housing Finance on this vital initiative. These ALS ambulances will be a crucial resource for the Northern Command, ensuring our soldiers and civilians receive the best possible medical care in the quickest time.”



The ambulances were handed over to the Army base in a special ceremony where key dignitaries from the Northern Command, PNB Housing Finance and Rotary Club of Pune NIBM Charitable Trust were present.



About PNB Housing Finance Limited



PNB Housing Finance Limited (NSE: PNBHOUSING, BSE: 540173) is promoted by Punjab National Bank and is a registered Housing Finance Company with National Housing Bank (NHB). The Company was listed on the Indian stock exchanges on 07 November 2016. The Company's asset base comprises retail loans and corporate loans. The retail business focuses on organized mass housing segment financing for the acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loans against properties and loans for the purchase & construction of non-residential premises. Corporate loans are mainly to developers for the construction of residential/commercial properties, corporate term loans and lease rental discounting. PNB Housing Finance is a deposit-taking Housing Finance Company.

