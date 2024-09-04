Huawei Cloud Introduces AI-ready Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia to Accelerate Local Digital Transformation for Vision 2030

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 3, 2024 — Huawei Cloud announced a groundbreaking series of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives at today’s Huawei Cloud Summit Saudi Arabia 2024, aiming to accelerate Saudi Arabia's digital transformation and support the Vision 2030 goals.



The event gathered over 600 guests and showcased the most updated development of key AI technologies, especially AI-ready model training and inference, and the company’s innovative ecosystem resources from the world and China. On the other hand, dozens of top companies’ business leaders explored how Huawei Cloud's products and solutions can enhance their competitiveness in this country, including using Pangu models to enable industry intelligence.



The launch of these initiatives presents advanced AI capabilities and significant investments in local talent and enterprises, positioning Huawei Cloud as a key enabler of the Kingdom's economic diversification efforts. The full suite of AI capabilities includes technologies for providing ubiquitous computing, reduced costs, more secure data, and a better service experience from the edge cloud. Across the Kingdom, Huawei Cloud is able to deliver a latency as low as 25 ms.



“With strong will and long-term partners, we can realize the strategic vision,” said Steven Yi, president for the Middle East and Central Asia of Huawei, during his welcome speech. “Huawei remains committed to the Middle East and Central Asia with continuous innovation, deep industry insights and digital talent cultivation to accelerate the Vision 2030 in Saudi Arabia."



In her opening keynote, Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, said, "Huawei Cloud has been proactive in embracing Saudi Arabia's digital sovereignty strategy, becoming the first cloud service provider fully compliant to the government's data security policies. We are committed to ensuring the safety and privacy of our Saudi customers' data through cutting-edge technology and localized services, thereby contributing to the growth of local digital economy."



Speaking on Huawei Cloud’s latest development in Saudi, Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia, added, "Since the launch of Riyadh Region, our public cloud business revenue in Saudi increased 10 times in the last year, thanks to our innovative industry solutions, ultimate performance, and customer-centric service. Huawei Cloud has served more than 300 customers here, ranging from government ministries, top three telecom carriers, FinTechs, and media companies, as well as 90% of Chinese companies extending their business into Saudi Arabia."



Huawei Cloud’s AI-driven solutions are designed to enhance various sectors, including government services, retail, and finance, by leveraging Huawei's cutting-edge technologies and expertise.



In the government sector, Huawei Cloud is assisting the Saudi government in building a big data platform to achieve efficient data sharing across departments. The Pangu government model is being employed to promote the efficient implementation of smart cities. By using Huawei Cloud, the Saudi government has developed its own Arabic LLM (large language model), supporting over 20 AI applications with high resource utilization.



In the retail and e-commerce sectors, Huawei Cloud is empowering local e-commerce Zode to expand in the Saudi e-commerce and retail market. Additionally, Huawei Cloud is offering innovative solutions in digital banking, helping these companies and others by providing efficient delivery and robust cybersecurity measures.



Mark Chen, President of Huawei Cloud’s Global Solution Sales Department, says: “Huawei Cloud is committed to building AI-ready cloud infrastructure through systematic innovation and accelerating the intelligent upgrade of the industry. Based on ‘AI for industries’, through the Pangu large model, the ModelArts AI development platform has been continuously put into practice in the fields of mining, government affairs, automobiles, meteorology, medicine, digital human, etc., to help the industry solve problems, do difficult things, and focus on shaping thousands of industries.”



Huawei Cloud’s Pangu model is revolutionizing software development by enhancing CodeArts, enabling the build of billions of lines of code in just one hour. This advancement significantly accelerates the software development process, supporting local businesses in rapidly deploying new solutions and maintaining a competitive edge.



Huawei Cloud is deeply embedded in various sectors, including media and entertainment, e-commerce and retail, internet finance, telecommunications, and smart vehicles. Through its cloud-native architecture and technological innovation, Huawei Cloud is helping customers achieve business transformation and improve operational efficiency. Huawei Cloud is also committed to fostering a prosperous local ecosystem by developing over 100 partners and training more than 3,000 university students in ICT fields.





