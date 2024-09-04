Jenin Ravaged By Violence And Destruction : UNRWA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression on the West for about 7 days, stressing that the violence and destruction that accompanied it has ravaged Jenin Governorate.

"Meanwhile in the West Bank, for more than six days now, Jenin has been ravaged by violence + destruction. This is causing loss of life and injuries including among civilians + severe damage to infrastructure", Lazzarini said in a post on X platform.

Lazzarini added that "residents have limited access to food, water & medicine", noting that the UNRWA is working with humanitarian and local partners to deliver urgently needed aid.

Commissioner-General of the UNRWA called for an immediate protection of civilians across the West Bank.

The suffering of Palestinians in the city of Jenin and its camp is increasing due to the interruption of water to homes as a result of the destruction of the main water supply lines in the governorate.

The death toll in the West Bank has risen since the start of the Israeli aggression last Wednesday to 34 Palestinians, including 19 in Jenin, which raises the death toll in the West Bank since Oct. 7 to 685 martyrs.

MENAFN04092024000067011011ID1108634255