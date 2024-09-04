Minister Of Labour Discusses Cooperation With Bahrain, Oman Counterparts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri held separate meetings with H E Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, of Labour from the Kingdom of Bahrain and H E Dr. Mahad bin Saeed Baawin, Minister of Labour from the Sultanate of Oman, on the sidelines of the GCC Ministerial Meetings on Civil Service, Labour, and Social Development Affairs in Qatar.

The discussions focused on enhancing future cooperation and leveraging shared successful experiences and expertise.