HKBU Develops Chinese Medicine For Ulcerative Colitis Approved By National Medical Products Administration For Clinical Trial

Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has achieved a significant milestone in developing a Chinese herbal formulation for ulcerative colitis

remission maintenance. Following a submission of Investigational New Drug application for CDD-2103 to

the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in mid-June

this year, CDD has received in late August its authorisation

for clinical trial.

(From right) Ms Emily Au, Assistant Director (Research and Development); Dr Tan Hor Yue, Assistant Professor; and Mr Duan Zhigang, Senior Regulatory Affairs Manager of CDD at HKBU, introduce the development of the novel Chinese herbal formulation for ulcerative colitis remission maintenance.

CDD plans to commence

a Phase II clinical trial for this new

drug in the Mainland next year to verify

its

effectiveness and safety as a treatment for remission maintenance for ulcerative colitis.

Developed

based on traditional Chinese medicine

formulation

Ulcerative colitis, a form of inflammatory bowel disease,

is becoming increasingly prevalent. It has a rising morbidity particularly in China and other Asian countries. Its main symptoms include

diarrhea, rectal bleeding and abdominal cramps, resulting in a reduced quality of life for patients. Ulcerative colitis

can be broadly divided into active and remission stages. Currently the main treatment

objectives of the disease are to relieve symptoms, sustain the remission period, and reduce recurrence. Existing treatment options for ulcerative colitis cannot completely maintain remission, nor prevent its recurrence.

In search of more effective ways to relieve

ulcerative colitis,

the research team developed a Chinese herbal formulation CDD-2103, with nine Chinese herbal medicines including Codonopsis Radix (dang shen) and Curcumae Longae Rhizoma (jiang huang), based on years of clinical experience. CDD-2103 is formulated for to maintain remission in ulcerative colitis patients who exhibit symptoms of spleen deficiency and internal accumulation of damp heat.

According to a

clinical study conducted in Hong Kong

by the research team, patients who used CDD-2103 in a decoction format demonstrated good tolerability with no adverse effects reported. The research team has developed the CDD-2103 granule

in accordance with NMPA's stringent quality control standards, and completed a series of basic experimental studies including preclinical pharmaceutical, pharmacology and non-clinical safety evaluations. Results of the preclinical studies showed that CDD-2103 suppressed the progression of colitis by improving

the tolerogenic immune microenvironment, which is achieved by mediating

the differentiation of

regulatory T cells

and reducing the number of inflammatory macrophages in the colon, as well as strengthening the

tight junction proteins in the mucosal barriers.

The research findings have been published in a number of

scientific journals

including

Journal of Advanced Research, Phytomedicine

and Journal of Ethnopharmacology.

Professor Bian Zhaoxiang, Associate Vice-President (Clinical Chinese Medicine) and Director of CDD at HKBU, said: "We are delighted that CDD-2103 has obtained approval to carry out a Phase II clinical trial in the Mainland. The Centre is

optimistic that it can

improve patients' quality of life. CDD-2103 is a novel Chinese herbal formulation developed based on

the modified ancient formulations combined with modern technology.

Obtaining clinical trial approval from NMPA

for this new drug is one of the important milestones of the Centre, which is

also a recognition of

the efforts of the research

team in the development of novel Chinese herbal

drugs."



Phase II trial focuses on safety and effectiveness

CDD will

launch a randomised, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trial in the Mainland in 2025 to evaluate the drug's safety and effectiveness

in

ulcerative colitis

patients in remission.

Dr Tan Hor Yue, Assistant Professor of CDD stated: "It is anticipated that the larger scales of clinical trials will be completed in

the next five years in order to confirm CDD-2103's

therapeutic effect

and safety in

treating ulcerative colitis. After collecting sufficient data regarding the drug's safety and efficacy,

the Centre will submit an application

for NMPA's new drug approval, with the objective of obtaining

authorisation for the sales

of CDD-2103 in the market".

CDD, located in the Hong Kong Science Park, is

funded by the Innovation and Technology Commission's InnoHK initiative. It

is the only centre focusing on the research and development of Chinese

herbal

medicines

at a local university. Since its establishment in 2020, CDD has been focusing on innovative Chinese medicine research for gastrointestinal and immune-related diseases such as chronic constipation and ulcerative colitis.

