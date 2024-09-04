Wireless Charging Invention Uses RF Signals To Efficiently Transfer Power

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The INFRGY system of transfering electricity via frequency

Transmitter and bulb with circuitry to receive and convert RF signals to electricity

The groundbreaking device transmits low voltage electricity without the need to be in close proximity

- Parvez Rishi HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INFRGY LLC introduces its practical wireless transfer technology, which enables charging of devices without direct contact. The system can power multiple devices in the vicinity, using benign radio frequency (RF). Components do not have to be within the line of sight of each other, unlike systems that use lasers, microwaves, or infrared light. The low-voltage system is safe and easy to maintain.A prototype device is demonstrated on the INFRGY website. A 3.7volt transmitter sends RF signals to two LED bulbs equipped with circuitry to receive the signals and convert them to electricity.Nikola Tesla once envisioned a world where power could be transmitted wirelessly across long distances, a concept that was ahead of its time, but limited by the technology available. INFRGY's device realizes Tesla's vision with advanced RF transmission. Unlike traditional wireless charging pads, the system does not require precise placement. The INFRGY system overcomes the constraints of microwave and infrared technologies, which require a direct line of sight and are limited to point-to-point transmission. RF technology is not as adversely affected by obstacles, while also being capable of long-range transmission. The INFRGY system is a practical method to power devices without a continuous physical connection.INFRGY conceived of the idea while testing their related concept of harvesting electromagnetic energy at the Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship at the University of Kashmir, Zakura Campus. Though distinct from each other, INFRGY sees the development of both as crucial advancements in wireless technology. Co-founder Parvez Rishi feels that the collaboration with the University of Kashmir has allowed INFRGY to focus on a few core concepts. He states,“We're very grateful for the chance to work with such a reputable University.”Former Hawaii Governor John Waihee, who serves as an INFRGY advisor, feels that the innovations will advance the application of wireless energy technology. He states,“It's an exciting time to be involved in the development of this burgeoning field.”

