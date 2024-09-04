Battery Materials Recycling Market Targets $56.9 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Battery Materials Recycling Projected to grow at 8.1% CAGR To 2032

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The battery materials recycling market size was valued at $26.3 billion in 2022, and battery materials recycling is estimated to reach $56.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032.Battery materials recycling is a crucial process aimed at recovering valuable materials from used or end-of-life batteries to reduce environmental impact, conserve resources, and support the growth of the battery industry. Batteries are used in various applications, from portable electronic devices to electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems. These batteries contain valuable and sometimes hazardous materials, making recycling an essential part of sustainable resource management.Download Sample PDF:Europe emerged as the leading revenue contributor by region in 2022, demonstrating a CAGR of 7.8%.The report covers profiles of key industry participants such as Cirba Solutions, Eco-Bat Technologies, GEM Co., Ltd., Gopher Resource, GRAVITA INDIA LIMITED, Li-Cycle, RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc., Redux GmbH, Redwood Materials Inc., and Umicore N.V.Battery materials recycling industry plays a crucial role in achieving a sustainable and circular economy. Batteries contain valuable resources such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other metals that are limited in supply and may have significant environmental and social impacts if not properly managed.Recycling these materials reduces the need for new mining operations, conserves natural resources, and minimizes pollution associated with extraction and production processes.The recycling method involves shredding batteries into small pieces to separate the different components, such as metals, plastics, and electrolytes. Mechanical separation techniques, such as sieving and magnetic separation, are then used to separate the materials for further processing.Pyrometallurgical process batteries are subjected to high-temperature processes, such as smelting or incineration, to recover metals. The high temperatures melt the metals, allowing them to be separated from other materials. However, this method requires careful control to prevent the release of toxic gases and pollutants.Enquiry Before Buying:On the basis of material type, the market is categorized into lithium, cobalt, iron, manganese, nickel, lead, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is divided into automotive, building and construction, aerospace & defense, textile, and others.Recycled battery materials find applications in various industries, including the production of new batteries, electronics, and other consumer goods. The recovered metals, such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, may be used to manufacture new battery cells, reducing the reliance on new materials.Recycled battery materials may be utilized in the production of stainless steel, alloy manufacturing, and catalysts for chemical processes. Plastic components may be reprocessed and used in the manufacturing of new plastic products or as fuel sources.The recycling of manganese-based battery materials has gained traction, offering a sustainable solution to address resource scarcity and environmental concerns. The recycling process involves extracting valuable materials like manganese, cobalt, and nickel from used batteries, enabling their reuse in new battery production.The battery materials recycling market opportunities can be attributed to the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly practices in the textile industry. Textile manufacturers are increasingly incorporating recycled battery materials into their products, such as batteries for wearable technology, smart fabrics, and energy storage applications.Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):The recycling of battery materials not only helps reduce environmental impact but also offers cost-saving benefits to the textile industry. The recycling of battery materials not only helps reduce environmental impact but also offers cost-saving benefits to the textile industry. Additionally, the advancements in recycling technologies and processes have made it easier to extract valuable materials from used batteries, which can then be utilized in textile production. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon.

