Punjab Police Crack Ferozepur Triple Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 7 (IANS) Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in joint operation with central agencies and the Maharashtra Police, have solved the sensational the triple murder case with the arrest of six shooters from Aurangabad, said Director General of (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Prince, Sukhchain Singh and Akshay, all residents of Ferozepur.

The accused have a criminal history with cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, NDPS Act, Arms Act, etc., registered against them.

Gurpreet Singh has also been declared proclaimed offender in two cases.

As per the information, three persons, including a young girl, were shot dead by six assailants on two motorcycles in broad daylight near a Gurdwara in Ferozepur on Tuesday.

A case has been registered.

DGP Yadav said acting on human-intelligence inputs and connecting the dots, AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban, police teams under the supervision of Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and Sandeep Goel launched a special operation spread over states of Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and Maharashtra, have arrested six accused from the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Highway.

The operation was led by DSPs Bikramjit Singh Brar and Rajan Parminder Singh was supported by the Aurangabad Police team.

He said preliminary investigation has revealed all arrested six shooters are close associates of mastermind Ashish Chopra, who is a fugitive and hiding abroad on a fake passport.

The probe revealed the incident is fallout of inter-gang rivalry between two groups, he added.

The DGP said further investigations are on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case. More arrests are expected soon, he added.

According to sources, the arrested individuals would be brought back to Punjab soon

A source said that they would be questioned, adding the accused would also face legal proceedings.

The incident of triple murder in Ferozepur came as a shocker for the residents of the city, while also creating a panic-like situation in the area where the crime took place.