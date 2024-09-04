Presvu Eye Drops: When Can You Buy 'First-Of-Its-Kind Eye Drop' In India, And At What Cost? What Is Presbyopia?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) PresVu eye drops, developed at Entod Pharmaceuticals' centre in India, received final approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in a major breakthrough, reports said on Tuesday, September 3. The Mumbai-based company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nikkhil K Masurkar, described Presvu as a“revolutionary for presbyopia.”

"PresVu emerges as the first-of-its-kind eye drop in India designed to eliminate the nee for reading glasses among individuals aged 40 to 55 with mild to intermediate presbyopia, providing a viable alternative to traditional interventions like reading glasses," Masurkar said in a post on LinkedIn four months ago.

PresVu was earlier approved by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Masurkar said in his LinkedIn post in May this year.“The approval comes following successful multi-centric phase 3 clinical trials carried out in India by ENTOD,” he had posted.

| Pharmexcil asks Indiana Ophthalmics to recall contaminated eye drops after complaint by Lanka Why is it called PresVu, and what's Presbyopia?

PresVu has been specifically developed to reduce dependency on reading glasses for individuals affected by a condition called presbyopia. It is the first eyedrop to be introduced in India.

Presbyopia is the gradual loss of your eye's ability to focus on nearby objects, Mayo Clinic explained. It's a natural part of ageing. Presbyopia usually becomes noticeable in your early to mid-40s and continues to worsen until around age 65.

“This therapy is not just thoroughly tested for efficacy and safety in Indian eyes but is also US FDA approved,” CEO Masurkar had said.

| Eye infection in monsoon season: What is eye flu? Symptoms, cure, treatment here When will PresVu eye drops be available in India?

According to news agency PTI, the Mumbai-based drugmaker plans to introduce PresVu eye drops in the domestic market in the first week of October.