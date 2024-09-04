Assam Cabinet To Make Key Decision To Safeguard Indigenous Community Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 4 (IANS) Cabinet meeting of the Assam is set to be held on Wednesday in Lakhimpur district -- away from the state capital Dispur -- as per the trend set by Himanta Biswa Sarma after he assumed power as Chief Minister.

Every three months, one Cabinet meeting is held in a district other than the state capital.

In Wednesday's meeting, some key decisions to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of Assam are expected to be made, a senior official told IANS.

Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Lakhimpur district on Tuesday night. He is scheduled to inaugurate a few projects in the district besides holding the Cabinet meeting. He will visit five districts in the next four days for a series of government programmes.

Taking to X, he wrote:“I am leaving for a 4-day tour to 5 districts of Assam - Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Bishwanath, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. We will cover several milestones over these 4 days.”

The Assam government has built a new Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh district. Sarma will inaugurate this in his four-day tour.

Meanwhile, the state government instructed all District Commissioners (DC) in the state to keep a simple vegetarian menu for the Cabinet meeting and other official programmes. In the month of June, when a Cabinet meeting was held in the Nalbari district, the DC there came under the wrath of CM Sarma for arranging a grand lunch that included a number of non-vegetarian items.

Following the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to Nalbari DC Barnali Deka and mentioned:“This office had repeatedly instructed for a simple vegetarian meal during the Cabinet meeting at Nalbari. Unfortunately, this instruction was not adhered to, and instead, an elaborate lunch with multiple items was arranged. I express my extreme displeasure over this action.”

“Henceforth, such instruction should be carried out scrupulously,” he added.