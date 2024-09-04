Assam Cabinet To Make Key Decision To Safeguard Indigenous Community Today
Date
9/4/2024 12:30:10 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 4 (IANS) Cabinet meeting of the Assam government is set to be held on Wednesday in Lakhimpur district -- away from the state capital Dispur -- as per the trend set by Himanta Biswa Sarma after he assumed power as Chief Minister.
Every three months, one Cabinet meeting is held in a district other than the state capital.
In Wednesday's meeting, some key decisions to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of Assam are expected to be made, a senior official told IANS.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Lakhimpur district on Tuesday night. He is scheduled to inaugurate a few projects in the district besides holding the Cabinet meeting. He will visit five districts in the next four days for a series of government programmes.
Taking to X, he wrote:“I am leaving for a 4-day tour to 5 districts of Assam - Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Bishwanath, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. We will cover several milestones over these 4 days.”
The Assam government has built a new Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh district. Sarma will inaugurate this in his four-day tour.
Meanwhile, the state government instructed all District Commissioners (DC) in the state to keep a simple vegetarian menu for the Cabinet meeting and other official programmes. In the month of June, when a Cabinet meeting was held in the Nalbari district, the DC there came under the wrath of CM Sarma for arranging a grand lunch that included a number of non-vegetarian items.
Following the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to Nalbari DC Barnali Deka and mentioned:“This office had repeatedly instructed for a simple vegetarian meal during the Cabinet meeting at Nalbari. Unfortunately, this instruction was not adhered to, and instead, an elaborate lunch with multiple items was arranged. I express my extreme displeasure over this action.”
“Henceforth, such instruction should be carried out scrupulously,” he added.
MENAFN04092024000231011071ID1108633809
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.