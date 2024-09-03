Vero Fiber Receives Recommendation Of Award For Arcata Bay Grant

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EUREKA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber Networks, LLC (Vero Fiber) is pleased to announce that the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) has recommended awarding its proposed Arcata Bay Grant. This nearly $6.3 million project, with a proposed grant award of $4.4 million, aims to bring new fiber optic infrastructure to Indianola, Samoa, Fairhaven, and Manila. This will provide these communities with access to multi-gigabit broadband services. Vero Fiber will cover the remaining funds needed to complete the project.

Upon completion, the Arcata Bay Grant will provide fiber internet access to over 500 homes, businesses, and public safety locations. Nearly half of these locations are unserved and need affordable, critical infrastructure. The final approval of the grant funding is anticipated at the September 26th CPUC meeting.



This project represents the next step in Vero Fiber's ongoing investment in the region. The company has been actively involved in Humboldt County for years, including the Digital 299 Broadband Project, which includes the installation of a new fiber optic network from Arcata to Cottonwood. In addition to the Arcata Bay Grant project, Vero will begin phased rollouts of fiber-to-the-home services in Eureka starting in September. Vero Fiber is dedicated to enhancing access to education, healthcare, and economic development through improved digital infrastructure.



"Vero Fiber's is a great community partner. They have been so terrific to work with and I'm so grateful that they are willing to provide service to communities that have not attracted providers in the past. I look forward to continuing to work with Vero Fiber to increase access to quality broadband throughout the region," stated Connie Stewart, Executive Director of Initiatives at Cal Poly Humboldt.



Vero Fiber is committed to enhancing digital access and technology for residents and businesses in the region. With multi-gigabit internet speeds, Vero meets the growing demand for fast, reliable, and affordable internet.

For more on Vero Fiber and its services, visit

or call (970) 230-8376. To learn more about the Arcata Bay Grant, visit .



About Vero Fiber

Established in 2017, Vero Fiber started by delivering reliable and affordable internet to school districts in unserved and underserved communities. Recognizing the broader need for high-quality, fiber-to-the-home solutions, Vero expanded its mission to serve the residences and businesses of those areas too. What began as a small operation in Colorado has evolved into a key fiber-optic provider, now serving communities and school districts across the nation. Vero remains dedicated to its founding principle of putting communities first, demonstrated through initiatives like "Vero's Heroes," which supports military members, teachers, and healthcare professionals. With a focus on accessibility and performance, Vero Fiber has built enduring relationships in the communities it serves, driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to affordable, reliable, and high-capacity broadband. Learn more at VeroFiber.

