Career Professionals Of Canada Announces Winners Of The 2024 Awards Of Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CPC Awards of Excellence

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Career Professionals of Canada (CPC) is thrilled to announce the 2024 Awards of Excellence winners, recognizing the outstanding achievements of individuals in the career development field across the country. These prestigious awards celebrate the dedication, innovation, and excellence demonstrated by career professionals who have made significant contributions to the success of their clients and the advancement of the profession.

This year's winners exemplify the highest standards of service and expertise, showcasing the impact that skilled career professionals have on the lives of Canadians navigating their career journeys. The CPC Awards of Excellence highlight various contributions, including career coaching, résumé writing, employment counselling, and organizational leadership.

2024 Award Recipients:

Professional Category

1 Graham Award for Outstanding Volunteer Contribution: Cathy Milton

2 Career Leader: Sweta Regmi

3 Career Professional: Britt-Mari Sykes

4 Social Media Strategist: Greg Langstaff

5 Community Outreach Strategist: Emma Hartley

Résumé Category

1 Résumé – Creative: Lori Jazvac

2 Résumé – Executive: Adrienne Tom

3 Résumé – Technical: Nathalie Blatch

4 Résumé – New Graduate/Entry Level: Kamee Gilmore

5 Résumé – Internationally Educated Professional: Lori Jazvac

CPC Executive Director Christine Ball expressed heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, stating, "The recipients of the 2024 Awards of Excellence represent the very best of our profession. Their dedication to empowering clients and advancing the field of career development is truly inspiring. We proudly celebrate their achievements and contributions, which have significantly impacted countless Canadians' lives."

Career Professionals of Canada sincerely thanks the CPC Awards Team and all those who contributed to this year's awards program's success.

2024 Honorable Mentions:

Professional Categories

oOutstanding Career Leader - Stephen Andrada

Résumé Category

oCreative – Marian Bernard

oExecutive – Dorothy Keenan, Joy Halfkenny, Kamee Gilmore

oTechnical - Amy-Britta Watt, Greg Langstaff

oNew Graduate/Entry Level – Amy-Britta Watt, Chantale Laplante

About Career Professionals of Canada:

Career Professionals of Canada (CPC) is a national, member-driven organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the work of career professionals. CPC provides members with the resources, training, and certification opportunities to excel in their careers and support their clients' success. Through initiatives like the Awards of Excellence, CPC recognizes the contributions of professionals making a difference in job seekers' lives and advancing career development.

Christine Ball

Career Professionals of Canada

+1 289-251-2200

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.