SUTTER HOME WINE 'AN OFFICIAL WINE OF THE BUFFALO BILLS'

Sutter Home Family Vineyards

is proud to announce it will be 'An Official Wine of the Buffalo Bills' as the 2024 season begins with the home opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 8th. Sutter Home has been bringing people together for over 75 years with award-winning wines that deliver quality and value. Loved for generations, Sutter Home wines are the perfect gameday choice for fans that continue to seek unique beverage experiences and alternatives while cheering on their favorite teams at home or at sporting events.

Available nationwide at retail and restaurants, Sutter Home has always been proud to be the brand that has introduced more Americans to wine on the table than any other. A Sutter Home in-store sweepstakes running September 1st through October 31st will allow a fan to win tickets, on-field passes and an autographed jersey when the Bills host the San Francisco 49ers on December 1st. Sutter Home's broad range of products from classic varietals such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay to Moscato and White Zinfandel are complemented by the brand's newer products of Sutter Home wine cocktails and fruit infusions. With a range of packaging options-from convenient tetrapak and single-serve bottles to larger formats-Sutter Home ensures there's a perfect wine pairing for every occasion, whether at home, at the stadium, or on the go.

Sutter Home's varied portfolio of wines complements the diverse food options available at Highmark stadium – from burgers and wings to beef on weck. Fans of Sutter Home wines will be able to enjoy Chardonnay and White Zinfandel while they are cheering on one of the most popular teams in the NFL. Sutter Home Family Vineyards is excited to be part of the Buffalo Bills' 2024 season and looks forward to sharing its exceptional wines with fans throughout the year.

About Sutter Home

When the Trinchero family bought the Sutter Home Winery in 1948, they had vision, passion and a keen insight into consumer tastes. In the early 1970s, Sutter Home revolutionized the way Americans enjoyed wine when it created the first-ever White Zinfandel, introducing a new, sweeter style of wine-along with several other crowd-pleasing varietals-at an affordable price. By the 1980s and 1990s, Sutter Home became a household name as the second largest independent, family-owned winery in the United States. In 2005, the winery was the first to produce the groundbreaking single-serve, 187mL package in lightweight plastic bottles. Today, Sutter Home continues to reflect the evolution of its consumers, offering 24 different varietals in 750mL, 187mL and 1.5L bottles, plus 500mL Tetra Pak® packages. For more information visit .

