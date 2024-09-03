Versailles Group Announces The Successful Sale Of MSK Precision Products To Precisionx Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Versailles Group, Ltd. Announces the Successful Sale of MSK Precision Products, to CORE Industrial Partners Portfolio Company Precision X Group.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Versailles Group, Ltd. is pleased to announce that PrecisionX Group (“PrecisionX”) has successfully acquired MSK Precision Products, Inc.(“MSK”), a precision parts manufacturer, from Brinkman International Group, Inc. (“BIG”). Versailles Group, a leading middle-market bank, acted as the exclusive advisor to Brinkman International Group.MSK Precision Products, Inc., located in Tamarac, Florida, was established in 1979 and was one of Brinkman International Group's six subsidiaries. MSK produces both individual components and complete finished assemblies with expertise in Swiss-style CNC turning, multi-axis CNC grinding, CNC milling, CNC turning, laser welding, laser marking, passivation, and bending. MSK began to focus on higher-value-added markets, particularly within the medical, aerospace, defense, and deep-sea interconnect sectors after Brinkman International Group acquired them in July 2000.Over the past 24 years, MSK has been a valuable asset for Brinkman International Group. However, as BIG continues to evolve, MSK no longer strategically aligns with their future goals and vision. Therefore, the sale of MSK aligns with the strategic objectives of all parties involved, as MSK is expected to enhance PrecisionX's growth potential and allow Brinkman International Group to realign its portfolio with its long-term objectives.PrecisionX Group is a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners and was formed in 2023 to provide specialty precision metal manufacturing capabilities for critical-use applications in growth-oriented end markets. PrecisionX has acquired several manufacturing companies since it was formed and now covers more than 275,000 square feet of manufacturing space with approximately 500 employees across seven facilities. PrecisionX Group has the capabilities to provide MSK Precision Products, Inc. with the resources, support, and strategic direction needed to expand its capabilities and reach new markets.“MSK is known for providing cost-effective, domestic machining and manufacturing solutions,” commented Don Grava, the founder and president of Versailles Group.“This addition to the PrecisionX Group is highly strategic, as they stand to benefit from the rising interest in reshoring and strong growth in the manufacturing industry.”Versailles Group is a Boston-based investment bank with 37 years of experience, specializing in international mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, with an established global presence encompassing the U.S., Europe, Canada, Asia, and South America. The company has consistently demonstrated a robust track record of delivering successful outcomes for its clientele.About MSK Precision Productions:MSK Precision Products, Inc. based in Tamarac, Florida, provides precision machining and assembly services with expertise in Swiss machining and working with specialized materials. Machining and routinely works with specialized materials. MSK serves customers primarily in the medical, aerospace, defense, and telecommunication end markets. MSK's expertise and variety of services allow them to understand their customers' manufacturing needs and offer customized solutions. MSK holds ISO 13485, AS 9100, and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, along with FDA registration as a medical products contract-manufacturing company.For more information, visitAbout Brinkman International Group:Brinkman International Group, Inc. is a privately held holding company based in Rochester, New York, and specializes in precision parts manufacturing and assembly for the medical, telecommunications, and aerospace industries. MSK Precision Products, Inc. was one of Brinkman's six subsidiaries.For more information, visit .About PrecisionX Group:PrecisionX Group provides precision metal components for critical-use applications in growth-oriented end markets, including aerospace & defense, medical devices, satellite and space, electric vehicles, mining, semiconductors, and other industrial markets. Headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut, PrecisionX utilizes deep draw and progressive stamping, as well as Swiss screw, CNC, and wire EDM machining technologies to manufacture high-precision components.For more information, visit .About Versailles Group, Ltd.:Versailles Group, Ltd. is an investment bank based in Boston that specializes in international mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. Since 1987, the team at Versailles Group has been achieving or exceeding their clients' goals with world-class advice, broad expertise, and flawless execution. Versailles Group has successfully completed transactions both domestically and internationally across various economic conditions for over 37 years.For more information, visit .About CORE Industrial Partners:CORE is an industrials-focused private equity firm with more than $1.58 billion in total limited partner capital commitments across four funds investing in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, industrial services, and consumer products businesses. They have offices in Chicago, Austin, and Cleveland.For more information, visit .

Donald Grava

Versailles Group Ltd.

+1 617-571-3325

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.