Gurnick Academy Of Medical Arts To Bring Gen Eds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gurnick Academy announces an updated CAPTE-approved program for the San Jose Campus that includes General Education coursework to meet future PTAs where they are.

Gurnick Academy announces updated CAPTE-approved program for the San Jose Campus that includes General Education coursework to meet future PTAs where they are.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gurnick Academy announces an updated CAPTE-approved program for the San Jose Campus that includes General Education coursework to meet future PTAs where they are. Said program takes high school students and aids them in launching their college trajectories.To become a physical therapist assistant (PTA), one must meet general prerequisites before beginning formal education and training. According to EduMed, requirements for entry generally include college writing, human and college writing, human anatomy and physiology, general psychology, developmental psychology, college algebra, oral communications, and American history.1Additionally, one must typically have earned a high-school diploma or GED equivalent and have classes in college writing, human anatomy and physiology, general psychology, developmental psychology, college Algebra, oral communications, and American history. Further, prospective PTAs must possess excellent communication skills and strong interpersonal abilities to work effectively with patients and other healthcare professionals. Moreover, prior experience in a healthcare setting, such as volunteering or shadowing, is a requirement for most PTA programs.Because meeting general prerequisites is essential for success in this demanding yet rewarding role, Gurnick Academy is making the transition from high school to college just a little more accessible for its future students. Subjects offered include Anatomy & Physiology, Growth & Development through the Lifespan, Algebra I, Intro to Sociology, General Psychology, Written Communication for Professionals, and Written & Oral Communication.“We've always welcomed anyone who completed a Bachelor's in Kinesiology, and these individuals are certainly encouraged to transfer their general education coursework into our program,” says Program Director Catherine Ammenti.“Now, we can offer this opportunity to anyone who has the desire to work directly with patients to help them regain their function. High school students who are enrolled in Career Technical Education focussed on healthcare, sports medicine, and/or kinesiology are perfectcandidates for our comprehensive program!” says Ammenti.While Fred Faridian, Vice President of Campus Operations, adds,“The PTA program at Gurnick Academy was originally designed as a 1+1 program that allowed students to take general education classes before admission to the core portion of the program. By modifying our offering to a full Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant program, students have an additional pathway to join Gurnick Academy immediately after finishing high school. Those students who have already completed their General Education courses at other colleges can also apply to the program as advanced standing,” he says.“This way, we can serve more applicants serious about starting their education toward their chosen career goal as a physical therapist assistant.In conclusion, Burke Malin, Chief Operating Officer, adds,“Our program offers top-notch instruction, brand-new facilities, and lifelong employment support, which all play a big part in our students' success and happiness. We look forward to growing our connection with the SanJose community.”Gurnick's PTA program is a 17-month associate degree program. The date for launching is September 23, 2024. For more information about the PTA program, go here . To learn about our prerequisite program, go here.~Citations:1 Mielke, James.“Getting into Your Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) Program: An Admission's Guide.” EduMed. December 30, 2021. (Accessed August 23, 2024.)

Cindy R Chamberlin, SEO Content Specialist

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts

+1 559-495-9246

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.