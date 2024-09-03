Sarah Eden, Queen Of Proper Romance, Drops“Ashes On The Moor: Collector's Edition”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA Today Bestselling Author Sarah Eden

Ashes on the Moor

Ashes on the Moor

The USA Today bestselling author celebrates wide national rerelease of her wildly-popular 2018 novel

- Sarah EdenSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sarah Eden's beloved romance,“Ashes on the Moor ,” is back in bookstores. Thanks to Shadow Mountain Publishing's hit-making Proper Romance imprint, the fan favorite is available for the first time as a hardcover collector's edition.Eden and Shadow Mountain are particularly excited to announce that the exclusive new edition includes a never-before-published chapter in the romance of two of the genre's most endearing characters-Evangeline Blake and Dermot McCormick.“Ashes on the Moor” tells the tale of an impoverished schoolteacher, Evangeline, who's sent far from home to learn independence and become self-reliant for the first time in her life. If she can impress her grandfather and prove herself, she'll secure an inheritance she desperately needs and return to her home, a comfortable life, and the sister she so dearly misses.As Evangeline struggles to settle into Smeatley, her hardscrabble new town, she meets Dermot, an Irish brick mason. Her intriguing new friend is also a world away from home and feels just as out of place. In time, despite some potentially deal-breaking differences, their friendship grows into something surprisingly special.Just when Evangeline begins to feel as if she's found a new family among the town's residents, she discovers something unsettling. It turns out that in Smeatley, secrets are hard to keep.As her past bursts into the present, Evangeline must choose between the opportunity to return to the safety of her home, or embrace the new life she's worked so hard to create for herself. It's a painful choice, because leaving Smeatley means more than leaving students and a community she's learned to love, but saying goodbye to a man she loves even more.“I am so delighted to celebrate 'Ashes on the Moor' today!” Eden said from her Utah home.“This story honors the love of teachers and the impact they have, which makes it perfect for this time of year. Having had the opportunity to travel to western Yorkshire to undertake research for this book, having this gorgeous new hardcover version of it brings back so many lovely memories.”Eden added that returning to the story was an unexpected thrill.“It's been such a rare opportunity to revisit a previously published novel and craft new material,” Eden said.“Writing the new epilogue and checking back in with these beloved characters a year after the novel ends was such an amazing experience for me as an author. I think readers will love this collector's edition and its heartwarming story of love and resilience.”“Ashes on the Moor: Collector's Edition” is now available online in all formats and at your favorite brick and mortar bookstore.About Sarah Eden:Sarah M. Eden is a USA Today best-selling author of witty and charming historical romances, including 2019's Foreword Reviews INDIE Awards Gold Winner for Romance, The Lady and the Highwayman, and 2020 Holt Medallion finalist, Healing Hearts. She is a three-time“Best of State” Gold Medal winner for fiction and a three-time Whitney Award winner. Combining her obsession with history and her affinity for tender love stories, Sarah loves crafting deep characters and heartfelt romances set against rich historical backdrops. She holds a bachelor's degree in research and happily spends hours perusing the reference shelves of her local library.About the Publisher:Shadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and non-fiction. We're the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series Fablehaven and the sequel series Dragonwatch by Brandon Mull. We're also known for our Proper Romance® line of sweet romances. Non-fiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters' Stuff as well as the New York Times best-selling history book 7 Tipping Points that Saved the World. Finally, our best-selling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright's Christmas Jars-now a major motion picture, and the award-winning The Rent Collector by Camron Wright. We cultivate stories worth telling, questions worth exploring, and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children, and our society.

Amy Parker

Shadow Mountain Publishing

+1 801-517-3371

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.