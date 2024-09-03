China Launched Another Group Of Earth Remote Sensing Satellites Into Orbit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China has launched several Yaogan series satellites into orbit to obtain high-resolution images of the Earth over long distances, Azernews reports.

The launch of the Great Trek-4B rocket, which put a group of satellites into orbit, was carried out at 9:22 a.m. local time from the Sichang station in Sichuan Province.

According to the Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the satellites have entered the planned orbit. The Yaogan satellites will be used to test new technologies.

It should be noted that this was the 533rd launch of a rocket from the "Great Campaign" series.