China Launched Another Group Of Earth Remote Sensing Satellites Into Orbit
By Alimat Aliyeva
China has launched several Yaogan series satellites into orbit
to obtain high-resolution images of the Earth over long distances,
The launch of the Great Trek-4B rocket, which put a group of
satellites into orbit, was carried out at 9:22 a.m. local time from
the Sichang station in Sichuan Province.
According to the Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology
Corporation, the satellites have entered the planned orbit. The
Yaogan satellites will be used to test new technologies.
It should be noted that this was the 533rd launch of a rocket
from the "Great Campaign" series.
