President Of TRNC Ersin Tatar Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 3, Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic
of Northern Cyprus, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Ersin Tatar extended his congratulations on the landslide
victory of the New Azerbaijan Party in the snap parliamentary
elections. He noted that the elections were conducted in a free,
democratic, and open environment, reflecting the will of the
Azerbaijani people.
Emphasizing the establishment of a friendship group with the
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the Azerbaijani parliament,
Ersin Tatar expressed confidence that cooperation within the
framework of this interparliamentary friendship group with the new
parliament would continue successfully.
Fondly recalling his country's invitation to the Shusha Summit
of the Organization of Turkic States, Ersin Tatar expressed his
gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for the support provided to
the development of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus'
relations with the organization, as well as for the invitation.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Ersin Tatar for the
congratulations. He underlined that Azerbaijan would continue to
support the development of relations and the expansion of
cooperation between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the
Organization of Turkic States.
They also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest during
their conversation.
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108632315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.