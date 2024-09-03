Georgia In Pre-Elections Battle, Facing Big Challenge To Deal With Western Pressure

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Georgians are gearing up for a critical parliamentary election
on October 26, where all 150 members of parliament will be elected.
Despite the election being several months away, a tense atmosphere
is already palpable across the country.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has framed the upcoming
election as a pivotal choice between "war and peace," stating, "The
choice should be made in favor of peace, spirituality, and a bright
future."
Compounding the tension, recent reports from the Russian Foreign
Intelligence Service suggest that the United States may be
preparing to influence the election, with claims of a potential
"color revolution." This report highlights ongoing concerns about
external pressures and Tbilisi's struggle to balance its
relationships with the West while maintaining national
sovereignty.
So, let's take a look at the recent extraordinary parliamentary
elections held in Azerbaijan. Although all election procedures and
the election process were conducted in accordance with the laws of
Azerbaijan, the West still found a topic to criticize. First, PACE,
then OSCE, and subsequently pro-Armenian politicians appeared on
top stories with unnecessary claims about the restriction of
democracy and freedom in the elections. However, these initiatives
did not bring them success - the elections in Azerbaijan were
successfully held according to the wishes of the people of
Azerbaijan.
What is happening in Georgia? Ahead of the upcoming elections,
the country is worried about the emergence of a chaotic
situation.
Western influence is not new in Georgia. This power was able to
develop itself in a diversified form within the country about 16
years ago. The plan to integrate Georgia into the West like a
magnet was first started by influencing civil society. At that
time, several Western donor organizations, NGOs, and foundations
established a strong position in the country. Financial support
from the West has already created differences within the government
and among civil societies.
Such provocative policy of the West has not escaped Azerbaijan
either. Similar attacks by Western institutions have been reflected
in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War in 2020
not only changed the geopolitics of the region but also shook the
West. The forces that want to create chaos and disorder in Georgia
today tried to do the same in Azerbaijan 4 years ago. Their West's
double standards and its intention to end the former Garabagh
conflict for their own benefit exposed the true goals of those
institutions.
By criticizing the elections in Azerbaijan, the Council of
Europe and the OSCE prove that their plans have failed. Because
interfering in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan is not mentioned
in any legal principles. Organizations of the Council of Europe and
some Western institutions, that want to repeat the same scenario in
Georgia, have turned into a dark cloud over the head of Tbilisi
today. The provocation that can happen in the country at any moment
does not guarantee what tomorrow will be like.
Azernews spoke with experts in Georgia and
across the world to gauge local perspectives on the situation and
what might lie ahead for Tbilisi. Former Georgian Minister of
Education and Science, Gia Nodia, gave an insight into the current
affairs.
According to him, today Georgia is left between two options. On
the one hand, Western pressure and on the other, the Georgian Dream
party, which is against the West, contradictions can lead to
serious complications in the country.
"This will really be a momentous election for Georgia, which
will define the direction of the country, what kind of country
Georgia will be, and not just who will be in the government."
Yes, it is not who will be elected here, but how the country
will be, and what fate awaits the country is more important.
The West has practically shown in its experience that it is
trying to establish a platsdarm attracting countries like Georgia
and Armenia. The situation in Armenia today is a clear example of
this.
Georgia is still paying the price for the mistake it made in
2008. Georgia, which went to war with Russia at the behest of the
West, lost its territories, and today the West is still using its
influence to drag the country into the next cataclysm.
British political and economic analyst Neil Watson said that the
only reason why the West tries to deal with the internal issues of
Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan is related to Russia. According to
him, Georgia and Armenia at this very moment, are of equal
importance for the West.
"In my view, actually, western policy in Georgia and Armenia are
interlinked on one basic level. The West sees Russian influence in
the South Caucasus waning, due to Russian preoccupation with the
conflict in Ukraine. It is therefore trying to step into the void
by supporting a political party in Georgia and the government in
Armenia.
Furthermore, supporting Armenia will attract support for
existing regimes from the Armenian diaspora and their right-wing,
islamophobic sympathisers. In addition, the West does not
appreciate Azerbaijan's non-aligned, completely independent,
pragmatic stance which maintains excellent relations with Russia,
Turkiye, Israel, all former Soviet Republics, and the West, to its
ultimate advantage," the expert said.
