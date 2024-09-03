La Moda Italiana: Dubai Edition Highlights Italy's Leadership In UAE Fashion Market

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Italian Exports to UAE Surge to €838 Million in 2023

Dubai, UAE; 2 September 2024: The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with the Arab Fashion Council and Confindustria Moda, is hosting the inaugural La Moda Italiana: Dubai Edition, taking place from 1-3 September 2024 at the Dubai Design District (d3). Part of Dubai Fashion Week, the event highlights Italy's growing fashion exports to the UAE, which have reached an impressive €378 million (+38% YoY growth) by April 2024 and €838 million in 2023 (+32.67% YoY growth).

La Moda Italiana: Dubai Edition will feature 25 Italian brands spanning across product categories, from clothing, textiles and footwear to leather goods and eyewear. These brands will showcase the pinnacle of Made in Italy production quality in Building 6 of d3, steps away from the Fashion Week catwalks.

In 2024, footwear his emerged as the leading category in Italian fashion exports to the UAE, accounting for 29.15% of the total share. Close behind are garments, making up 27.8%, and leatherwork at 27.11%. Knitted garments, though slightly less dominant, still represent a significant portion at 15.93%. This diversified export portfolio highlights the broad appeal and demand for Italian fashion across multiple categories in the UAE market.

The export values for the January to April period over the past three years underscore a consistent and remarkable growth trajectory. In 2022, exports in that period stood at €199,670,716. This figure saw a significant rise to €273,565,049 in 2023, marking a 37% growth from the previous year. The upward trend continued robustly into 2024, with exports reaching €377,769,896. This sustained growth demonstrates the strengthening trade relations and the increasing appetite for Italian fashion in the UAE, driven by high-quality products and strong market strategies.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: 'Italy is synonymous with style and beauty, passion for quality lifestyle, culture, art, fashion, food and wellbeing. Italy is the second exporter of apparel in the world, thanks to a successful integration of highest design and production, with a focus on the high quality and sustainability of textiles used in the production of clothes. Italy's fashion exports to the UAE have reached €838 million in 2023 and are continuously growing. Fashion also represents the most important sector of digital exports, amounting to about 66% of online exports of Made in Italy consumer goods. With the new flagship initiative 'La Moda Italiana', launched by the Italian Trade Agency together with the Arab Fashion Council, Confindustria Moda and 25 leading Italian brands, we will showcase the best that Made in Italy has to offer in the fashion scene to a distinguished audience of media, key buyers and stakeholders.'

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the UAE's ITA office, commented: 'We are proud to organize an Italian fashion event in the UAE for the first time. The impressive growth in Italian fashion exports to this country underscores the strong demand for our high-quality products. La Moda Italiana: Dubai Edition is a powerful

platform for our brands to connect with key buyers and stakeholders, driving future growth and collaboration. This event is both a celebration of Italian craftsmanship and a strategic step towards enhancing our export footprint in the region.'





La Moda Italiana: Dubai Edition is a testament to Italy's dedication to expanding its presence in the UAE and strengthening its position as a leading fashion exporter. By bringing together a curated selection of Italian brands and showcasing them in one of the most dynamic fashion hubs in the world, ITA is celebrating the excellence of Italian craftsmanship while building bridges for future partnerships.