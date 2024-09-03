Persil To Transform Fabric Care Into A Fashion Must-Have At Dubai Fashion Week

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – 2 September 2024 – Persil, the iconic name in fabric care, announced its official sponsorship of Dubai Week (DFW) founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council, which returns to Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, from 1 to 7 September for its Spring/Summer 2025 edition. Signaling a bold new chapter for the brand, this partnership aligns with the relaunch of Persil Shampoo, now designed to protect and renew all coloured and dark garments.

A New Era for Persil: Fashion Meets Fabric Care



As a sponsor of DFW, Persil is making a statement that extends beyond traditional fabric care. The relaunch of Persil Shampoo represents the brand's commitment to becoming a staple in the fashion-conscious consumer's wardrobe. This isn't just about laundry. It's about preserving the beauty and longevity of garments that define personal style.

“In this groundbreaking collaboration, Persil Shampoo is proud to partner with Dubai Fashion Week to demonstrate how fabric care can be both fashionable and environmentally responsible,” said Mohamed El Tonsy, Marketing Director of Henkel GCC Henkel Consumer Brands.“We all have a favourite sweater that's faded and ready to be discarded, but with Persil Shampoo, you can breathe new life into it. Persil-brighter colours for a brighter future.”

Rethink Fashion“Love at First Fabric”: A Unique Activation at DFW



At DFW Persil is excited to partner with Zeynab El-Helw, a visionary in the fashion world. With her sustainable brand 'Reborn,' Zeynab embodies a deep commitment to ethical fashion and innovation. During the show, Persil will demonstrate the power of its new formula, which transforms fabrics, making them look as stunning as the day they were first worn. Proper fabric care is the foundation of any stylish wardrobe; it not only preserves the aesthetic allure of garments but also prolongs their lifespan, allowing them to be worn for years.

Persil fully embraces the concept of renewing and preserving what you already own, advocating for a more sustainable approach to fashion.

A Strategic Move in the Fashion World



This partnership with DFW, the city's official fashion week, is more than a sponsorship-it's a strategic alignment with the fashion industry's pulse. Persil's involvement in DFW enhances its brand image and positions it as a key player in the care and longevity of fashion garments. As fashion evolves, Persil is committed to innovating alongside it, ensuring that every piece of clothing reflects its wearer's unique style.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Fashion and Fabric Care



As DFW unfolds, Persil is poised to leave a lasting impression, showcasing its commitment to excellence in fabric care, sustainability and fashion. This partnership marks the beginning of a new journey, where Persil is not just a detergent shampoo but a guardian of style and elegance.