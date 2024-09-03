INSIGHTEC APPOINTS INDUSTRY LEADER JAKE GHANNAM AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAIFA, Israel and MIAMI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec , a global healthcare company dedicated to using focused ultrasound to transform patient care, today announced the appointment of Jake Ghannam as Chief Commercial Officer. In this new role, Ghannam will be responsible for leading commercial operations, driving growth, and spearheading strategies across global markets.

Jake Ghannam

With an impressive track record, Ghannam brings his expertise in strategic planning and business development to Insightec. His leadership is expected to bolster Insightec's mission of advancing patient care through cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

"At Insightec, we are committed to transforming the paradigm of healthcare with focused ultrasound," said Maurice R. Ferré, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board. "Jake's deep understanding of the sector, combined with his passion for innovation, makes him the perfect fit to lead our commercial strategy and accelerate growth."

Ghannam joins Insightec following time spent at Medtronic and GE HealthCare, where he spearheaded business expansion and innovation initiatives. His impressive track record of success is matched only by his passion for customer-centric solutions.

"I am thrilled to join Insightec at such an exciting time," said Ghannam. "Innovation in healthcare isn't just about breakthroughs – it's about reshaping what's possible. I look forward to leading our talented team, driving innovation, and delivering solutions that make a real difference in patients' lives."

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with medication-refractory essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

Forward-looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, plans, expectations, and future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the following words: "may," "can," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "promise," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Insightec as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Insightec are qualified by this caution. Insightec does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Insightec's expectations.

"Exablate," and "Exablate Neuro," as well as the "INSIGHTEC" logo, whether standing alone or in connection with the word "Insightec," are protected trademarks of Insightec.

