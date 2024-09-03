CORNELL ART MUSEUM UNVEILS NEW NATURE EXHIBITION ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DDA Logo

Old School Square

Marleen DeWaele 'Botanical Backdrop'

Marleen DeWaele 'Yellow Moon'

Carin Wagner - Virginia Round Leaf Birch Vulnerable and Vanishing 80x46 oil on linen

“Nature's Palette: Art Inspired by the Earth” is a Curated Group Featuring 42 Regional Artists Showcasing 70 Works of Art

- Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director, DDADELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) today announced the opening of the Cornell Art Museum's newest art exhibition:“Nature's Palette: Art Inspired by the Earth.” The curated group exhibition, which will be on view from September 6, 2024, through February 2, 2025, will take over the entire upper level of the museum, located on the Old School Square campus (51 N. Swinton Ave. Delray Beach, FL 33444). The Cornell Art Museum is free and open to the public.“Nature's Palette: Art Inspired by the Earth” features innovative transportive installations from regional artists showcasing various mediums, including 2D paintings, 3D sculpture, glass works, and more. The exhibition hosts 42 regional artists showcasing over 70 works of art – with special features from notable artists Jill Hotchkiss, Ernesto Kunde, Marleen DeWaele, Ana Tomayo, Carin Wagner, Milena Arango, Nicolee Galluccio, Isabel Gouveia and more – all curated by the Delray Beach DDA's Cultural Arts Director, Marusca Gatto.The opening will be in conjunction with First Friday Art Walk, on September 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. and feature live music, light refreshments and special presentations from the artists along with Meet & Greets.“The exhibition includes captivating creative expressions that draw inspiration from the beauty of the natural world,” said Gatto.“In this exploration, artists dive into various techniques to uncover the profound impact art has on our connection with nature. It will showcase the vibrant world surrounding us with a nod to environmental concerns.”The Cornell Art Museum is free and open to the public. Hours are: Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m.; Thursday & Friday 12 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit cornell or call 561-654-2220.About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square's mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

