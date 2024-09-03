Calls Mount In Philippines For US To Counter China At Sea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA – Will the Sabina Shoal be the trigger point for US intervention in the escalating China-Philippine clashes in the contested South China Sea?

Over the weekend, Chinese and Philippine Coast Guard vessels jousted over the low tide feature situated just 138 kilometers from the Philippines' west coast and 1,200 kilometers from China's southernmost province of Hainan.

The Philippines claims Sabina Shoal as part of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), while Beijing insists it falls within its expansive nine-dash line claim to most of the South China Sea.

As with previous sea clashes over other contested shoals and features, both sides blamed the other for the ship collision. Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) spokesman Liu Dejun accused the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) of“deliberately collid[ing]” with one of its ships near the shoal.

“The Philippine ship No 9701 deliberately collided with the Chinese ship No 5205, which was normally enforcing rights and law enforcement, in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, resulting in a collision,” the Chinese spokesman said. He added the“responsibility lies entirely with the Philippines.”

The PCG spokesperson Jay Tarriela fired back by accusing Chinese forces of“deliberately ramming” the PCG's flagship vessel, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, three times without provocation.

“This afternoon, the Chinese Coast Guard vessel deliberately rammed and collided with the ship, despite no provocation from the Philippine Coast Guard,” he wrote in a post on X.

Washington quickly sided with its mutual defense treaty ally, the Philippines, with the US State Department condemning China for“deliberately colliding three times” with the PCG vessel.

“On multiple occasions throughout August 2024, (China) has aggressively disrupted lawful Philippine aerial and maritime operations in the South China Sea, including at Sabina Shoal,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Rather than de-escalating tensions, however, China has doubled down by deploying an armada of militia vessels to the disputed sea area in the Spratly Island chain.

According to Philippine authorities, China has parked the largest number of CCG and Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels ever in the contested maritime area, underscoring China's preponderance of force vis-à-vis the Philippines.