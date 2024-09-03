Falling Debris Injured Two People In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 2, the Russian attacked the Semenivka community, Chernihiv region, and the city of Chernihiv, injuring two people.

Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy is terrorizing settlements of the Chernihiv region with continued shelling,” the statement reads.

For the second time in recent weeks, Russians have attacked residential buildings in a border village of the Semenivka community.

Russian army kills two civilians, injures 12 more inregion in past day

As many as 38 households, including houses and outbuildings, were set ablaze.

Dry grass and shrubs near the village also caught fire. Some of the buildings were saved.

According to the regional governor, air defense forces were activated near Chernihiv at night.

The falling debris caused a fire in non-residential, non-industrial buildings on the outskirts of the city.

Two people suffered light injuries; they did not seek medical attention.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 3, air defense forces destroyed 27 Russian Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

Photo: com/Chaus