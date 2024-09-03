SCG - CPAC And Samsung E&A Sign MOU To Bolster 3D Printing Technology And Special Cementitious Materials In Global Market

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



BANGKOK, THAILAND - OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2024 - On behalf of CPAC , a cement and building materials company under Siam Cement Group (SCG), Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom, President & CEO of SCG (second from the left), and Mr. Surachai Nimlaor, President of SCG Cement and Green Solution Business (first from the left), signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mr. Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of SAMSUNG E&A Co., Ltd. (second from the right) and Mr. Dong Hyun Kim, Executive Vice President Engineering Technology Division of SAMSUNG E&A Co., Ltd. (first from the right) for the collaboration on 3D Printing and special cementitious materials commercialization opportunities , which brings South Korea-based SAMSUNG E&A company's international expertise in end-to-end construction solutions and CPAC's over 100 years record of excellence in cement and concrete products and technology together to elevate the standard of the Thai construction industry to match the global level, on the 21st Floor, SCG Headquarter Bangkok Thailand, on August 21, 2024.







This MOU shows that both companies have shared the same vision in driving the world's sustainable construction future with new innovation and technology, particularly 3D printing technology that provides higher efficiency in production and minimizes errors by enabling the automation process from digital file generated by a computer software. This can also help to solve the skilled workforce shortage, shorten the construction period, and reduce construction waste and construction costs compared to traditional construction. The MOU also includes the research collaboration on materials science, machinery and equipment as well as the knowledge sharing about 3D printing construction and special cementitious materials. SAMSUNG E&A plans to use 350 tons of its patented 3D printing mortar, which can develop complex-designed structures with ultra-high strength, for the construction of a building in Saudi Arabia. For this project, CPAC will provide technology consultation support about 3D printing, Engineering Consultation, and Project Evaluation Support to professional services in architectural design and other aesthetic considerations.

From left to right

1. Mr. Surachai Nimlaor President of SCG Cement and Green Solution Business

2. Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom President & CEO of SCG (Siam Cement Group)

3.Mr. Hong Namkoong President and CEO of SAMSUNG E&A Co., Ltd.

4.Mr. Dong Hyun Kim Executive Vice President Engineering Technology Division of SAMSUNG E&A Co., Ltd.

CPAC