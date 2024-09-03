How To Protect Your Home From Negative Energy? Check Out 5 EASY Tips

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Experiencing frequent arguments, troubles, or illness in your home? Astrologers suggest these occurrences could be due to negative energy. Discover simple yet powerful remedies using everyday items like cloves, rosemary, and bells to cleanse your home and invite positivity.

Sometimes there are fights in the house for no reason. Disputes arise. No matter how much you earn, you will not have a single penny in your hand. Family members in the house fall ill. Debt problems are increasing. What happened to this house? Many people wonder why this happened. But astrologers say that the reason for all this is negative forces.

According to astrology, if there is negative energy in the house, all the bad events will continue to happen in that house. No work will progress. So let's find out what to do to remove the negative energy in your house.



Cloves :

Everyone knows that clove is a spice used in the kitchen. It is not only used in cooking but also to remove negative energies in the house. For this, keep clove powder in the corners of the house. Astrologers say that this will not only prevent negative energies from entering but will also attract positive energy in the house.



Rosemary :

Astrologers say that rosemary is not only good for hair but also a powerful herb for the home. It has been used in rituals since ancient times. For this, if rosemary twigs are kept in the door frame, it will protect the house from evil forces. Not only that, if you keep a rosemary plant near the main entrance of the house or on the balcony, negative energy will not enter the house.

Bell :

Astrologers say that if bells are hung in the house, there will be positive energy in the house. The sound from the bells destroys the negative energy in the house and creates positive energy. That is why bells are installed in temples to prevent any evil forces from entering.







Lighting camphor :

Camphor is an important part of Hindu rituals. Lighting camphor removes negative energy in the house. It also cleans the house. It creates a safe environment. If the fragrance and smoke from camphor spreads everywhere in the house, negative energy will run away from the house.













White candle :

White candle plays an important role in spirituality. That means you can use a white candle to remove the negative energy in your home. For this, place a white candle near the main entrance of the house. By doing this, if people with bad thoughts come into the house and leave, light a candle so that the bad energy goes with them. It creates positive energy in the house.