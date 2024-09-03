Interior Minister Welcomes Iraqi Counterpart For SOFEX 2024 In Aqaba
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, September 3 (Petra) -- Interior Minister
Mazen Faraya welcomed Iraqi Interior Minister Lt. Gen Abdul Amir Kamel Al-Shammari at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba on Tuesday morning.
Minister Al-Shammari's visit is for his participation in the 14th Special Operations Forces exhibition
and conference
(SOFEX 2024), being held in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone. The event begins today under royal patronage and will last for three days.
The exhibition will feature showcases of light and medium weapons, offensive and reconnaissance drones, and advanced defensive systems employed by military and security forces.
MENAFN03092024000117011021ID1108629374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.