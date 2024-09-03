Interior Minister Welcomes Iraqi Counterpart For SOFEX 2024 In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, September 3 (Petra) -- Interior Mazen Faraya welcomed Iraqi Interior Minister Lt. Gen Abdul Amir Kamel Al-Shammari at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba on Tuesday morning.Minister Al-Shammari's visit is for his participation in the 14th Special Operations Forces and (SOFEX 2024), being held in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone. The event begins today under royal patronage and will last for three days.The exhibition will feature showcases of light and medium weapons, offensive and reconnaissance drones, and advanced defensive systems employed by military and security forces.