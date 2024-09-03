B2C2 Appoints Cactus Raazi As US CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2C2, a global leader in institutional liquidity for digital assets, announces it has appointed Cactus Raazi as Chief Executive Officer of the B2C2 US business. Based at the company's New Jersey office, he will report to Thomas Restout, Group CEO, and will be a member of the B2C2 executive committee.



Cactus will be responsible for leading the B2C2 US offer, developing and implementing business strategy, and building relationships in the US and across the broader Americas region with both clients and wider stakeholders including regulators. B2C2 has a sizeable business in the US market and has seen significant growth in a diversified client base that includes large institutions, asset managers and Tier 1 banks.

Previously, Cactus was US CEO and Co-Head Americas at Amber Group, where he led Amber's revenue growth and regulatory engagement. Prior to Amber, Cactus held regional and global leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, Nomura and Tradeweb in the USA and Europe before founding and exiting a FinTech startup. Cactus is also the author of Price, a data analytics best-seller about creating personalized pricing to maximize customer loyalty. Cactus holds B.A. degrees in Economics and Environmental Studies from UC Santa Barbara, and a M.S. degree in Business Analytics from New York University.

Commenting on the appointment, Thomas Restout, Group CEO of B2C2, said:“Cactus has an exceptional track record in finance and technology, and he is therefore perfectly placed to develop the US offer to the next stage of our growth. As the digital asset sector continues to mature, we see the convergence of the crypto native and trad-fi worlds, and Cactus' established commercial and regulatory relationships across both will deliver tremendous benefits to our clients and our firm.”

Cactus Raazi, US CEO of B2C2, added:“B2C2 is the premier leader in institutional trading of digital assets and my decision to join the firm was based on the strength of the management team, its regulatory footprint and their high levels of market trust and credit. B2C2 is the industry's preferred choice for seamless digital assets trading, and I look forward to continuing to drive the US business for our clients and our team.”

Eterna Partners for B2C2

Serra Balls, Millie Talbot

...

About B2C2

B2C2 is a global leader in institutional liquidity for digital assets. Founded in 2015, we are trusted by large institutional managers, brokers, crypto exchanges, hedge and crypto funds. We provide deep, reliable liquidity and pricing in crypto, delivering seamless execution 24/7/365. Majority owned and backed by Japanese financial group, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Japan, France and Luxembourg.

B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Products may be provided by different members of the B2C2 group of companies, depending on the jurisdiction of the client and the regulatory status of the product and/or B2C2 group member. B2C2 is a registered trademark.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at