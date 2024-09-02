The Art Of Play: How Brent Estabrook Captures Nostalgia And Joy

(MENAFN- USA Art News)

Can you talk about the role of humor and whimsy in your art? How important is it for you to incorporate these elements?

I love that painting is one of those mediums where you can bring-to-life the magic you envision, previously unseen by others. Humor and whimsy is a big part of my personality, often arising within my works subconsciously. In the expressions of the cRaZy stuFFed aniMALs, and little jokes like with Stuffed Animal Piles and cRaZy stuFFed aniMAL Piles, sometimes I'll paint the butts of the characters up in the air. It's the innocence of children's humor which always makes me laugh. I don't want my art to be taken too seriously. It's important for me to incorporate humor and whimsy, helping people loosen up a bit.

What has been the most rewarding moment of your artistic career so far?

There have been so many. It's really hard to think of just one. If I had to choose, I would say getting to hang out with my collectors, like Nobu and Seth Green, seeing how they incorporate my works within their homes and spaces. I've always believed that great relationships are what make life so great. Developing personal relationships with my collectors is truly the reward. Hosting my first solo show at the Long Beach Museum of Art is another big one. I'll always be grateful for that experience.

What challenges have you faced as an artist, and how have you overcome them?

Making the switch from dentistry to full-time artist had its challenges-student debt being one of them. My family has been incredibly supportive of my career change, so that was fundamental in overcoming it. I channeled my frustration surrounding student debt into my art, using this to grow my career.

Being an artist is full of challenges, complicated emotions, and lots of ups-and-downs. Being mindful of the joy is pivotal. I believe it was Philip Guston who said,“Every time I approach a painting, it's as if I forgot how I did my last painting.” This sentiment has always resonated with me. There is such a thrill stepping into the unknown when you adopt this perspective. The challenges, joys, roadblocks, and hardships are all surmountable. Challenge and growth is what drives my evolution as an artist-a deep desire for living a life of constant growth.

Are there any new themes or subjects you're excited to explore in your future work?

Absolutely! Following my residency in London and solo shows in Gstaad and Switzerland with The Maddox Gallery, nature and parks in particular have become subjects and settings which really attract me. I'm getting into plein air painting lately, as well. It's very different from the work I've done before, which is what I love about it. Creative evolution is so important to me as an artist.

If you could collaborate with any artist, living or deceased, who would it be and why?

I would love, love, love to work with Da Vinci, Picasso, and Philip Gustin, who are no longer with us. For living artists, it would be Christian Rex van Minnen. His style is so different from mine and his artwork just blows me away. Huge artistic respect for him. I don't know what we would do, although I know it would be amazing.