BVI Poised To Elevate Guest Experience With Forbes Travel Guide

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BVI, Tortola – The British Virgin Islands Board & Commission (BVITBFC) is excited to announce its new training agreement for the hospitality sector with Forbes Guide (FTG).

With over 60 years in the hospitality sector, Forbes Travel Guide will share their expertise on all aspects of the guest experience that takes a thoughtful, gracious, and anticipatory approach. The objective is to help strengthen participants' skills to elevate the guest experience in the Territory. FTG's executive trainer is a highly experienced hospitality professional with a global perspective on best practices and trends. Participants will be inspired in training sessions that bring to life the principles of Service Excellence.

“We are committed to developing hospitality professionals with the tools and techniques needed to foster greater guest satisfaction,” said director of tourism Clive McCoy. He added:“Our training objective is to ensure that the hospitality sector employees understand the criticality of their roles when it comes to the overall guest experience. Forbes Travel Guide is the perfect partner for the destination, as we seek to elevate the service offered throughout our destination.”

The British Virgin Islands will welcome Forbes Travel Guide's Executive Trainer on 12 and 13 November for two days of free training, one each on Virgin Gorda and Tortola. Anyone interested in elevating their hospitality skills is encouraged to register for the training.

Additional information about the training, including registration will be shared closer to the date. Interested persons should visit the BVITBFC Facebook Page for updates.

British Virgin Islands

Known as a treasured destination rich in undiscovered experiences, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is an alluring archipelago comprising 60 islands and cays located in the northeastern region of the Caribbean Sea. With plentiful private villas and luxury boutique resorts, there is no shortage of accommodations from which to choose, whether for leisure or MICE (meetings, events, and incentives) travel.

The BVI has long been hailed as the sailing capital of the world for its line-of-sight sailing, myriad boat charter options (bareboat, crewed, powered, traditional hoisted sail), and an array of experiences catering especially to yachties. The BVI is continually recognized with accolades including“Top Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas” in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2020, placing #2 on The New York Times' coveted“52 Places to Go in 2020” list and ranking“#1 Best Place to Visit in the Caribbean” by US News & World Report in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and #2 for 2021-2022. For more information on how to experience BVILOVE, visit the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission.

