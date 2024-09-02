Amir Meets Sweden's Foreign Minister
Stockholm: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Monday with Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Tobias Billstrom, and his accompanying delegation, at His Highness' residence in Stockholm.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop them. They also discussed regional and international developments, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir. From the Swedish side, the meeting was attended by a number of ministers and ranking officials.
