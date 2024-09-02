Iran May Soon Deliver Ballistic Missiles To Russia - Bloomberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iran may soon transfer ballistic missiles to Russia, a move that could prompt a swift response from Ukraine's allies.

That's according to Bloomberg , which cites people familiar with the matter, Ukrinform reports.

Iran has provided Russia with hundreds of drones during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but the potential transfer of ballistic missiles would mark“a worrying development in the conflict”, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

However, they declined to provide estimates of the type and scope of the deliveries or a timeline, though one of the officials said shipments could begin within a matter of days.

As noted, the United States and other NATO allies have repeatedly warned Tehran against such a move and are pressing ahead with diplomatic efforts to prevent it from happening.

As a reminder, on August 9, European intelligence sources said that Iran may soon transfer several hundred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Russian representatives are believed to have signed a contract in Tehran in December 2023 to purchase the Fath-360 and other ballistic missile systems. The Fath-360 has a warhead weighing 75 kg and a maximum range of 120 km.

