عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran May Soon Deliver Ballistic Missiles To Russia - Bloomberg

Iran May Soon Deliver Ballistic Missiles To Russia - Bloomberg


9/2/2024 7:17:53 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iran may soon transfer ballistic missiles to Russia, a move that could prompt a swift response from Ukraine's allies.

That's according to Bloomberg , which cites people familiar with the matter, Ukrinform reports.

Iran has provided Russia with hundreds of drones during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but the potential transfer of ballistic missiles would mark“a worrying development in the conflict”, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

However, they declined to provide estimates of the type and scope of the deliveries or a timeline, though one of the officials said shipments could begin within a matter of days.

Read also: France at UN warns all countries against selling arms to Russia

As noted, the United States and other NATO allies have repeatedly warned Tehran against such a move and are pressing ahead with diplomatic efforts to prevent it from happening.

As a reminder, on August 9, European intelligence sources said that Iran may soon transfer several hundred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Russian representatives are believed to have signed a contract in Tehran in December 2023 to purchase the Fath-360 and other ballistic missile systems. The Fath-360 has a warhead weighing 75 kg and a maximum range of 120 km.

Photo: gettyimages

MENAFN02092024000193011044ID1108628311


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search