Russia Damaged Or Destroyed Almost 3,800 Educational Institutions Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 3,798 educational institutions in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian aggression.

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Lubinets noted that today many educational institutions were able to start classes thanks to the tireless struggle of Ukrainian defenders.

“As a result of the Russian aggression, 3,798 educational institutions have suffered from bombing and shelling. 365 of them have been completely destroyed,” the Ombudsman said.

According to him, the aggressor country deliberately targets educational institutions: kindergartens, schools, universities.

“While pupils around the world are getting an education, Ukrainian children are forced to hear air raid sirens and the sound of rockets, to study in shelters, online,” Lubinets emphasized.

The Ombudsman also noted that the Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine in the early hours of September 2, the day when the new school year began.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, in the early hours of September 2, the air defense forces intercepted and destroyed more than 10 cruise missiles and about 10 ballistic missiles, as well as an attack drone in the sky above the capital.