Ukraine, UK Enhance Cooperation In Digital Trade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 1, 2024, the Digital Trade Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom entered into force. Ukraine became the second country after Singapore to sign such an agreement with the United Kingdom.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The implementation of this agreement will deepen Ukraine's involvement in global chains, promote the development of small and medium-sized businesses, maintain free access for Ukrainian IT companies to UK digital markets, and provide support for our economy during the war and post-war reconstruction,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

According to the ministry, the above document will reduce administrative costs, and strengthen cybersecurity and data protection.

A reminder that the Digital Trade Agreement was signed in online format by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and President of the Board of Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Kemi Badenoch on March 20, 2023. This document is an integral part of the UK-Ukraine Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Agreement, which was concluded in London on October 8, 2020.

Photo: Unsplash