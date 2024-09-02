(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, the U.S. confiscated a Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft, valued at about $13 million, owned by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in the Dominican Republic.



Afterward, it was transported to Florida. This act is part of broader U.S. efforts to enforce sanctions and control exports against Venezuela's government.



The U.S. criticizes this government for its perceived undemocratic and corrupt actions.



Authorities in the U.S. stated that the plane's purchase through a shell company violated international sanctions and U.S. laws.



Thus, this seizure sends a strong message to Venezuel that the U.S. will rigorously enforce its laws.







The aircraft, used by Maduro for international travel, symbolizes the Venezuelan equivalent of Air Force On . This adds significant weight to the seizure's impact.



Moreover, this incident coincides with renewed U.S. sanctions targeting Venezuela's crucial oil and gas sectors.



These sanctions underscore the U.S.'s demand for transparent and fair elections in Venezuela.



The actions form part of a larger strategy to pressure the Venezuelan government on issues like human rights and electoral integrity.

Background Venezuela Elections

Venezuela held presidential elections on July 28, 2024. Both Maduro and González claimed victory.



The Electoral Council says Maduro won with 51.2% of votes. However, the opposition claims González got 70%.



Meanwhile, the Carter Center, the U.S. and many Latin American countries back González. They say he won over 60% of votes.



As a result, many countries now recognize González as Venezuela's rightful president.



In response, the U.S. House Committee voted to bring back sanctions on Maduro's government.



On the other hand, Brazil opposes these sanctions. They believe sanctions hurt Venezuela more.



Furthermore, the country struggles with ongoing money problems. Prices keep rising very fast.



At the same time, Maduro's government blocks some opposition leaders from running in elections.



Lastly, Russia and China still support Maduro. But the U.S. and other Western countries criticize him.

