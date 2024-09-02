UK Suspends Some Arms Exports To Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- UK suspends around 30 arms export licences on Monday to the Israeli for use in Gaza over International Humanitarian Law concerns.

In a press statement by UK Foreign Office, the British has taken the decision that "the UK will suspend arms export licenses to Israel for use in military operations in Gaza, following review of Israel's compliance with international humanitarian law."

"The British government announces immediate suspension of around 30 licences for items used in the current conflict in Gaza which go to the IDF, from a total of approximately 350 licences to Israel," the statement said.

"UK assessment concludes there is a clear risk certain military exports to Israel might be used in violations of International Humanitarian Law," the statement added.

"The UK's robust export licensing criteria states that the government will not issue export licences if the items might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of International Humanitarian Law," the statement added. (end)

