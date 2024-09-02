Bitget Wallet Integrates Four.Memes And Sun Pump Token Lists For TRON And BNB Chain Memecoins

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading global Web3 wallet with over 30 million users, has added token lists of memecoin generating platforms and Sun Pump. These lists now feature dozens of memecoins from the TRON and BNB chain ecosystems for users to discover trending projects.

As the Meme coin market grows, more investors are looking for opportunities in emerging projects. This has led to the rise of memecoin generating platforms across various public chains such as on Solana. In 2024, the number of memecoin generating platforms has steadily increased, supporting the growth of multiple chains. Adding to the memecoin craze on Base and Solana, new memecoin projects have recently launched on the TRON and BNB chains, highlighting the strong demand and growing interest in satirical tokens.

Hopping on the trend, Bitget Wallet has introduced market coin lists for SunPump and on the TRON and BNB chains. These lists help investors stay updated on the latest opportunities, featuring dozens of the newest Meme coins with regular updates. Popular coins include SUNDOG and SUNWUKONG on the TRON chain, and BINANCEDOG and BINANCECAT on the BNB chain. Users can now easily discover tokens, access detailed information like K-line charts and on-chain data, and execute swaps with a single click, making transactions even more efficient.

"Memecoins are a big part of crypto," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet . "We've strategically made moves for Ton, Solana and Base chain projects and recently expanded to TRON and BNB chain. We believe this trend will continue, and Meme coins will remain a significant market force, with Bitget Wallet leading the way through innovative features and high-quality services," he added.

Being omni-chain Bitget Wallet brings access to various types of tokens from a vast range of blockchains, enabling users to leverage opportunities for new memecoins. With the newly added memecoin listings, Bitget Wallet has upgraded, enhancing transaction features on the TRON and BNB chains. A key improvement is the instant mode, which doubles the transaction speed-ideal for the fast-paced nature of Meme coin trading. The platform automatically adjusts settings to reduce costs and encourage more trading.

On the BNB chain, Bitget Wallet offers a "borrow Gas" function, allowing users to complete transactions even without $BNB or pay 0 GAS by using $GASU to cover fees. Additionally, Bitget Wallet has pledged 2 million $TRX on the TRON chain, which helps it subsidize transaction fees for its users. This provides users with daily gas fee discounts on TRON chain transactions, making trading more affordable and user-friendly.

These features and benefits make Bitget Wallet the top choice for on-chain memecoin trading. Looking ahead, Bitget Wallet plans to offer more rewards and subsidies to further enhance user experience and market competitiveness.

Bitget Wallet hosted an AMA session on X with the SunPump and teams to discuss the future of Meme coin launch platforms on the TRON and BNB Chains. This event will offer insights into the latest Meme coin trends, upcoming projects, and how these platforms are shaping the Meme coin landscape.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is Asia's largest and a leading global Web3 wallet with over 30 million users worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including asset management, intelligent market data, swap trading, launchpad, inscribing, NFT, DApp, and token earning center. Currently, it supports more than 100 major blockchains, hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, and over 250,000 cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on nearly 50 blockchains.

