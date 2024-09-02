Hartalika Teej 2024: 8 Stunning Anklet Designs For Teej

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kundan Payal Ideas For women Hartalika Teej: Enhance the beauty of your feet on the occasion of Hartalika Teej 2024 by choosing heavy Kundan anklets instead of simple anklets. Make your Teej look stunning with pearl Kundan anklets adorned with green beads, double layer pearl Kundan anklets, etc

On the occasion of Hartalika Teej 2024, you can choose heavy Kundan anklets instead of simple anklets to enhance the beauty of your feet

1725257290177.jpg' alt="Pearl Kundan Anklets" />

If you are choosing a green shade saree on Hartalika Teej, then you should choose pearl Kundan anklets adorned with green beads. You will find such anklets within Rs 500

If you do not feel like wearing heavy anklets, then you can also look very beautiful by wearing lightweight Kundan anklets on Hartalika Teej

For heavy look, prefer double layer pearl Kundan anklets. In such anklets, there is Kundan work in the middle, pearl work on top and bottom. You will also find many colors in it

If a new bride is observing the fast of Teej for the first time, then choose Kundan work in heavy silver anklets. Stone work anklets are very much in fashion these days

Even though silver anklets are in trend, but nowadays you will also find gold tone with Kundan in the market. If you want, you can wear such anklets with an ivory lehenga

Two strands of Kundan anklets will add beauty to your feet. Dress up wearing double layer Kundan anklets with a red lehenga.