Pressure mounts on Harris to clarify stance on energy, climate policies

(MENAFN) The U.S. oil industry and Republican leaders are intensifying their demands for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to clearly define her position on and climate issues. Harris is navigating a complex political landscape as she seeks to balance the expectations of her progressive base with the concerns of voters in critical shale regions like Pennsylvania, a pivotal swing state in upcoming elections. Recently, Harris indicated that she no longer supports a ban on hydraulic fracturing, a key technology that has significantly boosted the shale oil and sector. Despite this reversal, she continues to face criticism from former President Donald Trump and oil industry executives who are concerned that her policies could adversely impact the sector.



Leaders from major U.S. oil lobbying organizations are pressing Harris to address several critical questions. They are particularly interested in whether she will uphold or terminate the suspension of federal approvals for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals, and whether she will support the Biden administration's current restrictions on drilling activities. Anne Bradbury, CEO of the U.S. Exploration and Production Council, emphasized the importance of these policy decisions, stating that they significantly affect American families and businesses. Bradbury argued that voters deserve a clear understanding of Harris's stance as they prepare to make their choices in the November elections.



Mike Summers, CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, which represents major oil companies, added that Harris needs to clarify whether she will continue the Biden administration's regulatory policies, which have been described as unprecedentedly stringent. The industry is concerned about the potential continuation of what it views as an extensive regulatory campaign that could impact its operations and profitability. As the election approaches, the clarity on these issues will be crucial for Harris to address the uncertainties and concerns of both industry stakeholders and voters.



MENAFN02092024000045015682ID1108626261