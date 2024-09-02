Brazil, Chile prepare for major economic updates

(MENAFN) In Brazil, the anticipated release of second-quarter economic growth figures is expected to reveal a notable rebound, with projected to increase by 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter. This growth is seen as a sign that domestic demand is effectively overcoming the impacts of stringent monetary policies. The economic activity is being driven by a robust market and strong consumer spending, both of which are contributing to the overall economic expansion. These figures are likely to reinforce President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration, which has focused on increasing public expenditure and improving living standards for the populace.



The promising economic performance in Brazil might also place additional pressure on the central bank to consider raising interest rates in its upcoming September meeting. The positive growth outlook and enhanced consumption could prompt the bank to adjust its monetary policy to manage inflation and stabilize the economy effectively. This potential shift in policy could be pivotal in determining the future trajectory of Brazil's economic stability.



In Chile, the forthcoming week will be crucial as the country’s central bank is anticipated to reduce its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 5.5 percent. This rate cut follows a previous pause in the easing cycle, reflecting the central bank’s ongoing efforts to stimulate economic activity amid prevailing conditions. The adjustment is expected to influence economic dynamics and provide a clearer direction for monetary policy in Chile, shaping the country's economic landscape in the coming months.



