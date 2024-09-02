ADB Supports Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Priyantha Wijayatunga, the Asian Development (ADB) Director General for Energy, has arrived in Baku to engage in discussions on Azerbaijan's strategic development priorities, Azernews reports.

His visit underscores ADB's commitment to supporting Azerbaijan's energy transition, including the development of "green corridors," expansion of energy infrastructure, and decarbonization efforts.

During his visit, Wijayatunga met with key Azerbaijani officials, including Finance Samir Sharifov, to discuss ongoing and future projects. He highlighted the importance of accelerating the country's energy transition and reaffirmed ADB's support as they mark 25 years of partnership with Azerbaijan.

Over the past quarter-century, ADB has invested $1.7 billion in Azerbaijan's energy sector. The bank's strategic focus includes helping Azerbaijan achieve its goal of 30% renewable energy by 2030, developing green corridors like the Caspian Sea submarine cable project, and strengthening power transmission and distribution networks.

Wijayatunga also praised the recent commissioning of the 100 kW Floating Solar Panels Pilot Project on Lake Buyukshor and noted the significant progress of the 230 megawatt Garadag solar power plant. Looking ahead, ADB is involved in future projects, including 1 gigawatt solar and wind initiatives.

As the climate bank for Asia and the Pacific, ADB is also supporting Azerbaijan's role as the host of COP29 by building capacity and preparing for the United Nations climate summit in Baku this November.

It should be noted that, since Azerbaijan joined ADB in 1999, the bank has allocated over $5 billion across various sectors, including transport, energy, healthcare, and agriculture. ADB remains dedicated to fostering a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable region while working towards the eradication of extreme poverty. Established in 1966, ADB has 68 members, with 49 from the Asia-Pacific region.