( MENAFN - AzerNews) On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Kalbajar City Education Complex to inspect the ongoing work and review the project for a modular school planned to open later this year, Azernews reports.

