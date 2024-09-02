President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Kalbajar City Education Complex To Examine Ongoing Construction And Review The Project For Modular School
On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Kalbajar City
Education Complex to inspect the ongoing work and review the
project for a modular school planned to open later this year,
