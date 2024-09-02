A Fusion Of Culinary Art And Mixology: The Nautilus Maldives To Host Exclusive Culinary Collaboration With CAAA By Chef Pietro Catalano

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE 2nd

2024, The Nautilus Maldives invites its guests to experience an extraordinary fusion of fine dining and masterful mixology, led by uber-creative and visionary Chef Pietro Catalano from Switzerland's renowned CAAA restaurant by Pietro Catalano.

CAAA is a unique tale of family, passion, and exceptional taste .

Exploring Maldivian Tuna: From Ocean to Fine Dining

The event centers on the rich legacy of Maldivian tuna fisheries, which are integral to the local economy and culture. The Maldives is recognized for its commitment to sustainable fishing practices, particularly through its pole-and-line tuna fisheries, which are considered a global standard for responsible fishing. Chef Pietro will craft a menu that not only celebrates the exquisite ingredient tuna but also raises awareness about the environmental challenges associated with overfishing and the importance of sustainable consumption. Over two nights at Zeytoun, guests will embark on a culinary journey with two distinct menus that celebrate yellowfin tuna, where each dish is crafted to elevate this premium ingredient into a gourmet experience.

Chef Pietro commented on the collaboration:

“The exceptional quality of Maldivian yellowfin tuna, celebrated for its rich flavor, firm texture, and versatility, has always been a source of inspiration and a catalyst for my creativity. Its adaptability allows endless possibilities for culinary expression, enabling me to showcase my creativity from a simple, elegant preparations to highly refined techniques. At CAAA, we love to work with finest produce and prioritize sustainable suppliers to create exceptional dishes that reflect our commitment to both quality and ethical practices. The sustainably fished tuna from the Maldives helps me to add ethical value to my creations and perfectly aligns with The Nautilus's focus on providing guests with ingredients that are not only nutritionally valuable but also sourced responsibly. Tuna, being a rich source of lean protein, omega-3 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals, is such a precious ingredient.”

Sustainable Mixology: Zero-Waste Cocktails infused with Global Flavors and Sounds

The trio, led by Chef Pietro's culinary expertise and joined by Elena Catalano and Sommelier Stefania Catalano , will curate a bespoke cocktail menu that complements the featured dishes. Their innovative approach to mixology, grounded in zero-waste techniques, draws on influences from the Mediterranean, Alpine, and Maldivian regions. Guests will also indulge in signature cocktails and

gourmet snacks at

the exclusive Nautilus Rising beach pop-up.

Pietro Addis, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, shares his excitement:“We are pleased to welcome Chef Pietro Catalano and the core team of CAAA by Pietro Catalano for this special event under our Art of Bohemia hallmark. It's a unique opportunity for our guests to experience a distinctive blend of culinary and mixology artistry in a setting that celebrates creativity and craftsmanship at its finest.”

Event Details:

Date: 23-25 November 2024

Location: The Nautilus Maldives