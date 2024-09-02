Saudi border guards intercept attempted smuggling of 7,200 medical tablets

(MENAFN) Saudi border guards have successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle a significant quantity of restricted medical tablets, according to a report by a state news agency. The smuggling attempt involved 7,200 tablets that fall under stringent medical circulation regulations. The land patrols operating in the Aseer region conducted a thorough search and confiscated the tablets. The seized items were subsequently transferred to the appropriate authorities for further action, and initial regulatory procedures were carried out without delay.



In a separate incident, border guards in the Al-Ardah Governorate of the Jazan Region thwarted another smuggling operation involving 160 kilograms of qat, a controlled substance. The authorities took immediate legal action against those involved in the smuggling attempt. The confiscated qat was handed over to the relevant authority for proper processing and further investigation, ensuring that the contraband was managed in accordance with legal requirements.



These operations highlight the ongoing vigilance and effectiveness of Saudi border security in combating illegal smuggling activities. By successfully intercepting both controlled medical substances and prohibited drugs, the border guards are playing a crucial role in maintaining regulatory compliance and protecting public safety.



The enforcement of strict controls and the prompt response to these smuggling attempts reflect the broader efforts by Saudi authorities to address and prevent illegal trade. The continued diligence of border security forces in monitoring and intercepting contraband is essential in upholding the country's laws and regulations.

