Embrace Luxury and Unforgettable Views at Address Beach Resort this September

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (2 September 2024): As summer winds down in Dubai and the back-to-school season begins, Address Beach Resort offers the perfect escape to enjoy the last moments of the season. This September, unwind with a luxurious beachfront retreat and stunning views of the Dubai cityscape. Located in the heart of JBR, our 5-star resort provides a range of dining options, exceptional relaxation, and engaging entertainment, making it an ideal destination for families and individuals alike. Embrace the end of summer and enjoy a memorable getaway as the school year begins.



72 Hour Flash Sale

Indulge in an unforgettable escape from the ordinary and take advantage of Address Beach Resort’s incredible upcoming 72-hour flash sale. A symbol of luxury and sophistication in Dubai, this inviting resort is offering travellers unbeatable discounts on stays, dining, and spa treatments on all bookings made from September 26th to 28th. With so much to see and do, this is the perfect opportunity to book your next stay and revel in the sophistication and class of this unrivalled destination.



At Address Beach Resort, guests experience unmatched luxury with breathtaking views from the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool on the 77th floor with the renowned Asian inspired or savour eclectic Asian-inspired cuisine at ZETA Seventy Seven. Enjoy panoramic vistas of the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, beautifully designed rooms and suites, and the serene beauty of Jumeirah Beach Residence. Perfectly balancing relaxation and exploration, the resort’s prime beachfront location and proximity to Dubai’s top attractions enhance your stay.



Address Beach Resort, a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award winner, offers exceptional amenities and world-class hospitality. Guests can unwind after a day of sightseeing and enjoy a well-earned pampering session at The Spa on the 75th floor with 15% off on treatments, choosing from soothing massages or luxurious skincare treatments, leaving you feeling radiant and refreshed.



Savour culinary excellence from an array of restaurants with 25% off at selected dining venues, allowing you to explore diverse flavours and exceptional dishes from around the world. Embrace the spirit of summer and the allure of the sea at The Beach Grill, discover the renowned churrasco and hummus fusion at Li’Brasil, where Lebanese and Brazilian-inspired creations blend to perfection, experience the diverse and delightful flavours of the world at The Restaurant and indulge in timeless afternoon teas and elegantly crafted lattes at The Lounge there is no shortage of mouthwatering moments at this incredible resort.



Don’t miss out and book your next stay during the unmissable flash sale to experience the magic of Address Beach Resort. With the booking window limited to 72 Hours from September 26th to 28th September and valid for stays between September 26th 2024, to March 31st 2025, now is the time to plan your perfect getaway to one of Dubai’s most iconic resorts.







